Supreme Muffler & Brake Recognized with Shop4D Awards

Joe Piccolo’s Supreme Muffler & Brake of Price was recently honored when the business was announced as the recipient of the 2020 Shop4D Best Customer Service and Top Performing Shop awards.

Supreme Muffler & Brake is well-known as a full-service preventative maintenance and auto repair shop that has served Price and Southeast Utah for more than 52 years.

Piccolo credited the success of the shop, even in a pandemic, to the team of committed and accountable staff. “We’re proud to have earned this honor,” Piccolo shared.

The Shop4D Awards work to recognize exceptional auto shops and select only those that have outstanding business practices as well as the best customer service. Honest and ethical service for the community is also considered.

David Rogers, Shop4D co-founder, stated that those that are recognized must not only be the best in auto repair, but they must be looking out for the best interest of the customer and not just a bottom line.

It was stated that Piccolo works hard to train his team to educate their customers on repair options, as well as preventative maintenance, in order to prolong the life of each vehicle.