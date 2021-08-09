Surface Transportation Board Issues Uinta Basin Railway Final EIS

Press Release

The Surface Transportation Board’s Office of Environmental Analysis (OEA) has prepared the Final Environmental Impact Statement (Final EIS) that analyzes the potential environmental impacts of the Seven County Infrastructure Coalition’s proposed Uinta Basin Railway, and responds to comments on the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (Draft EIS).

The Coalition has proposed to construct and operate an approximately 85-mile single-track rail line to connect the Uinta Basin to the existing interstate rail network. The proposed rail line would extend from two terminus points in the Uinta Basin near Myton and Leland Bench to a proposed connection with the existing Union Pacific Provo Subdivision near Kyune, Utah.

The Board will now issue a final decision that will consider the entire environmental record, including the Draft EIS, Final EIS, and public and agency comments.

To access the Draft EIS and the Final EIS, and for more information, including all public and agency comments and online meeting transcripts, please visit the Board-sponsored website at www.UintaBasinRailwayEIS.com.