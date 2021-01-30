Surface Transportation Board to Extend Public Comment Period for the Uinta Basin Railway Draft EIS

Press Release

The Surface Transportation Board’s Office of Environmental Analysis (OEA) has prepared a Draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) that analyzes the potential environmental impacts of the Seven County Infrastructure Coalition’s proposed Uinta Basin Railway.

The Coalition proposes to construct and operate an approximately 85-mile single-track rail line to connect the Uinta Basin to the existing interstate rail network. The proposed rail line would extend from two terminus points in the Uinta Basin near South Myton Bench and Leland Bench to a proposed connection with the existing Union Pacific Provo Subdivision near Kyune, Utah.

OEA has extended the public comment period for the Draft EIS an additional 15-days through Feb. 12, 2021. Interested parties are invited to file written comments electronically or by mail by the close of the comment period on Feb. 12, 2021 to ensure that their comments can be fully considered in the Final EIS.

To access the Draft EIS and for more information, including how to file written comments, please visit the board-sponsored website at www.UintaBasinRailwayEIS.com.