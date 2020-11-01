Surface Transportation Board to Host Online Meetings for the Uinta Basin Railway Draft EIS

Press Release

The Surface Transportation Board’s Office of Environmental Analysis (OEA) has prepared a Draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) that analyzes the potential environmental impacts of the Seven County Infrastructure Coalition’s proposed Uinta Basin Railway.

The coalition has proposed to construct and operate an approximately 85-mile single-track rail line to connect the Uinta Basin to the existing interstate rail network. The proposed rail line would extend from two terminus points in the Uinta Basin near Myton and Leland Bench to a proposed connection with the existing Union Pacific Provo Subdivision near Kyune, Utah.

OEA will host six public meetings to provide an overview of the proposed project and the environmental review process, followed by a facilitated comment session. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all public meetings will be held online.

The online public meetings will be held at the following dates and times. The content will be the same at all online public meetings.

• Nov. 16, 2020, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. MST

• Nov. 18, 2020, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. MST

• Nov. 19, 2020, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. MST

• Nov. 30, 2020, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. MST

• Dec. 1, 2020, 2 p.m.to 4 p.m. MST

• Dec. 3, 2020, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. MST

Please register to attend and/or to provide oral comments at an online public meeting through the board-sponsored project website at www.UintaBasinRailwayEIS.com.

Interested parties are invited to file written comments electronically or by mail by the close of the comment period on Dec. 14, 2020, to assure full consideration in the preparation of the Final EIS.

To access the Draft EIS and for more information, including how to file written comments, please visit the board-sponsored website at www.UintaBasinRailwayEIS.com.