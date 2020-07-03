Surplus Items From the Old Tavern Building to be Made Available to the Public

With the successful selling the old Tavern building and Carbon County Senior Center, the Carbon County Commissioners have announced that the county will be cleaning out the building in preparation for the sale of the property.

Surplus items will be placed in the parking lot for the public to peruse and take for themselves at no cost. This will be on a first-come basis. No county employees will be available to assist and additional items will not be set up after the set dates. Additionally, public access to the inside of the building will not be allowed.

Items will be set out on Thursday, July 9 to July 11, or until the items are gone.