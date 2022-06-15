On June 8, 2022, our beloved mom, sister, grandma and friend, Susan Jane Reichel Anuskewic, left us to be with her true love, Joe. Sue was born July 6, 1948 in Pittsburgh, PA to George C. and Freida M. (Kinard) Reichel. She graduated from Mercer High School, Mercer, PA, in 1966. She completed Obstetric Technician training in 1969, attended Pittsburgh Technical School in 1972, had certification through the American Society of Clinical Pathologists Board of Registry, as well as many other certifications in phlebotomy and radiology tech. Sue was a member of American Legion Post #159 since moving to Utah in 1980.

Sue married Joseph Anuskewic April 2, 1971. After spending time abroad while Joe was stationed in Italy serving in the U.S. Navy, Sue became a mother for the first time in 1976 and again in 1978. She and Joe loved their girls beyond measure and were the best parents anyone could ever ask for.

Sue was very talented and loved making things. She was an artist and created beautiful flower arrangements, wreaths, crocheted items, macrame, paintings and ceramics. She wrote poetry and short stories. She instilled a love of reading and learning in her children and grandchildren. She was kind, caring and selfless, sometimes to a fault.

Sue is survived by her daughters, Jody Anuskewic-Manzanares, Helper, and Julie Anuskewic-Miller, Castle Dale; two “sons”, Nick Manzanares and Jeff Miller; four grandchildren who she loved and spoiled, Devon, Layla, Erynn and Ileana; sisters Barbara (Jim) Dishman, and Janet (Paul) Fabyanic, both of Pennsylvania, and brothers James (Vicki) Reichel, Washington, and Jeffery Reichel, Georgia; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Joe, her mother and father, mother-in-law, and many other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 16 at 1:00 p.m. at the Mission San Rafael in Huntington, UT. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Sue’s name to St. Jude’s or Huntsman Cancer Institute.