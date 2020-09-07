Suspected Arson on the Manti-La Sal National Forest

Photo courtesy of the United States Forest Service

Forest Service Press Release

Authorities are seeking information regarding a string of suspicious fires that occurred in Sanpete County between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m., on Sunday, Sept. 6. Eleven fires were started along Skyline Drive between South Tent Mountain and Potter’s Canyon.

Fire fighters have been able to contain all the fires before the predicted red flag weather arrived in the fire area. Four of the fires had minimal potential, meaning they did not spread past the initial starting point. Five of the fires had slightly more potential, but were contained after burning approximately one tenth of an acre. Two of the fires had moderate potential due to spotting and rollout, but were contained after burning approximately one quarter to half an acre. Crews will be worked the fires the remainder of the day.

The public is asked to avoid that area for safety. This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, please contact the U.S. Forest Service at (775) 355-5337.