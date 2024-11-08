SWAC Tournament Champions! Eastern Defeats Snow College In Five Set Thriller *Photo Gallery*

Calvin Jensen, Sports Information Director, Utah State Eastern

In an incredible five-set thriller, No. 8 Utah State Eastern claimed their first-ever SWAC Region 18 Tournament Championship on their home court, edging out Snow College with set scores of 25-19, 25-22, 22-25, 19-25, and 15-8. This victory capped off a historic conference season for the Lady Eagles and they will now prepare to host the Rocky Mountain District A Tournament with hopes of punching their ticket to the NJCAA DI National Tournament.

The Lady Eagles were led offensively by Emilia Zug who spearheaded the attack with 14 kills on a .267 hitting percentage, and Audrey Atwood contributed 12 kills while adding 15 digs, making her presence known both offensively and defensively. Agata Zwierzynska also delivered crucial points, tallying 11 kills with a solid .273 hitting percentage, while Jackie Craven and Rachel West bolstered the team with six and seven kills, respectively. West particularly stood out at the net, recording five solo blocks that kept Snow College on edge throughout the game.

Setter Agata Makowska orchestrated the offense with precision, dishing out 34 assists in addition to two aces. Makowska’s setup play was a key factor in the Eagles’ relentless attacks. Bird Allen and Marli Pearson were instrumental in the back row with 11 digs a piece.

The game was a nail-biter, with momentum swinging back and forth as the two teams traded sets. Utah State Eastern came out strong, winning the first two sets before Snow College rallied to force a fifth set. However, Eastern regrouped at the right time, pulling away in the final set to clinch the match with a .312 hitting percentage.

With this victory, Utah State Eastern not only secures their first SWAC Region 18 Conference Title but can now add their first SWAC Region 18 Tournament Championship to the list. The Lady Eagles have one more game ahead of them as they look to punch their ticket to the NJCAA DI Tournament in Clarksville, Tennessee.

The Rocky Mountain District A game will be held inside the BDAC on Monday, November 11 at 6 p.m. They will face No. 18 Arizona Western with the winner earning an automatic bid to the big dance.