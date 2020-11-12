MenuMenu

  1. Home
  2. Uncategorized
  3. Swell Search: An Emery County Scavenger Hunt

Swell Search: An Emery County Scavenger Hunt

WelcomeSign2.jpg

Press Release

2020 has been a rough year for events, but Green River City and Epicenter have come up with a way to celebrate some of our local events all while following guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19. Please join us in exploring the Waypoint to Wild in a fun and interactive way for your household: The Swell Search!

The Swell Search begins at the John Wesley Powell River History Museum in Green River where you can pick up a free Swell Search face mask, a map of the scavenger hunt locations and mini-signs. At each landmark, take a picture with the associated mini-sign, follow the social media account(s) on that sign and post it with #SwellSearch.

Each location you visit, post, tag and follow counts as a separate entry for prizes. Each Swell Search site has a prize drawing specific to its location. The more locations you visit, the more drawings you enter, and the greater chance you have of winning a prize and the grand prize. The grand prize is a camping package, which includes two Intex Challenger K2 (two-person) kayaks, one four-person tent, one propane camping stove, one ground mat, two splash bags, one Wilcor cooler and one lantern.

Please see the official rules and prizes at http://destinationgreenriver.com/swellsearch. The Swell Search was made possible by the City of Green River (greenriverutah.com), Epicenter (ruralandproud.org), Emery County (theswellutah.com) and the John Wesley Powell River History Museum (johnwesleypowell.com).

scroll to top
WordPress Video Lightbox
X
X