Swell Search: An Emery County Scavenger Hunt

2020 has been a rough year for events, but Green River City and Epicenter have come up with a way to celebrate some of our local events all while following guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19. Please join us in exploring the Waypoint to Wild in a fun and interactive way for your household: The Swell Search!

The Swell Search begins at the John Wesley Powell River History Museum in Green River where you can pick up a free Swell Search face mask, a map of the scavenger hunt locations and mini-signs. At each landmark, take a picture with the associated mini-sign, follow the social media account(s) on that sign and post it with #SwellSearch.

Each location you visit, post, tag and follow counts as a separate entry for prizes. Each Swell Search site has a prize drawing specific to its location. The more locations you visit, the more drawings you enter, and the greater chance you have of winning a prize and the grand prize. The grand prize is a camping package, which includes two Intex Challenger K2 (two-person) kayaks, one four-person tent, one propane camping stove, one ground mat, two splash bags, one Wilcor cooler and one lantern.

Please see the official rules and prizes at http://destinationgreenriver.com/swellsearch. The Swell Search was made possible by the City of Green River (greenriverutah.com), Epicenter (ruralandproud.org), Emery County (theswellutah.com) and the John Wesley Powell River History Museum (johnwesleypowell.com).