SwellSearch Grand Prize Goes to Jordan VanAlthuis

By Robin Hunt

The City of Green River, the John Wesley Powell River History Museum and the Emery County Fair partnered to launch the #SwellSearch. The Swell Search was a virtual scavenger hunt depicting eight locations and eight social media accounts to like and follow, each associated with each location.

“I’m a big fan of scavenger hunts, and even more of a fan of the outdoors,” said Candice Cravins, a Green River resident and participant in the 2020 Swell Search. “The Swell Search was such a fun way to explore our unique and beautiful city and region. With so many events canceled last year, it was great to be able to get out and interact with other members of the community, albeit virtually. I would love to see this become an annual activity with new spots to explore each year.”

Hunters obtained a map, rule book and mask at the John Wesley Powell Museum. They then went to the mapped locations, snapped a picture with the #SwellSearch sign and posted it to their social media account using #SwellSearch.

The contest lasted just 10 weeks, from mid-October to Jan. 1. Families, couples and individuals took on the hunt and one lucky name was drawn for the grand prize. Jordan VanAlthuis won a camping package, which included two Intex Challenger K2 double kayaks, one four-person tent, one propane camping stove, one ground mat, two splash bags, one Wilcor cooler and one lantern.

Locations for the hunt included the City of Green River welcome sign, the Matt Warner graffiti in Buckhorn Wash, the Swell Outlook, the iconic Green River melon slice parked at Love’s, the Athena Trail Head, the John Wesley Powell River History Museum, Swasey’s Beach and the “You Are Here” Sign located at the Epicenter in Green River.

Anyone who was unable to participate in the hunt during the contest but would like to complete the challenge for fun can pick up a map at the Green River City Offices during city office hours.

A big thank you to Bailie Newland for sharing some of your families #SwellSearch photos.