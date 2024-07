The Emery County Fair is spanning far more than just a weekend in 2024. As part of this, a free swim event is being hosted.

Free Swim will take place on Tuesday, July 23. Those wishing to dive into the cool waters can enjoy the opportunity from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Emery County Aquatic Center.

Diving prizes will be available for the best of the dare devils and the lithest of swimmers.