Swimmers Compete at Red Rock Invitational

ETV News Stock Photo Courtesy of James Huggard

There was stiff competition at the Red Rock Invitational over the weekend as both the Dinos and Spartans traveled to St. George. They were met by 10+ other teams in the two-day event.

Emery and Carbon each found points in the different relay events with the Lady Spartans taking seventh in the 200 medley. The Lady Dinos later came in seventh in the 200 free relay.

Only one second separated the boys in the 200 free relay as the Dinos took seventh and the Spartans came in eighth. Later, in the girls’ 400 free relay, Emery came in seventh with Carbon in eighth. The Dinos would wrap up the 400 free relay with an eighth-place finish.

Melody Lake had the best individual day from the Lady Spartans, taking third in the 100 breast and ninth in the 500 free. She also shattered the school record in the 500 free, breaking it by two full seconds. Aubrey Guymon (EHS) was also solid with her fifth-place finish in the 100 fly and her eighth-place finish in the 100 back. For the Lady Dinos, Alyssa Chamberlain came in eighth in the 50 free.

Wastach would ultimately take first with 429 points followed by Timpview with 397 and Crimson Cliffs with 305.5. Emery (213) was the first 3A school in seventh place while Carbon (193) was close behind in ninth.

In the boys’ events, Gabe Ibanez (CHS) was the only one to claim individual points when he came in eighth in the 100 free. Crimson Cliffs stole the show with 386 points followed closely by Wasatch (376) and Cedar City (362.5). Canyon View (196.5) and Richfield (171) beat out Emery (146) and Carbon (137), who took 11th and 12th, respectively.

Carbon and Emery will next meet at the Emery Aquatic Center on Thursday.