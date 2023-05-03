Swing and a Miss at Region Tennis

On April 27 and 28, the Region 12 Tennis Tournament was hosted in Richfield and Monroe, with the Carbon Dinos in the mix of the competition.

The competition was stiff at the tournament and while the Dinos fought hard, they came in seventh place overall. Cameron Jones took seventh in first singles, while Dresden Miller took sixth in second singles and Dylan Black earned fifth in third singles.

Scoring for the Dinos continued with the first doubles team of Memphis Howell and Nick Bryner earning sixth place. Fifth place went to the second doubles team of Judson Varner and Hayden Todachinnie.

The Dinos will look to up their ante at the 3A State Tennis Tournament play-in that is scheduled for Friday, May 6.