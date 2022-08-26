Swinging into Action

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Spartans are primed and ready to hit the course as the sport continues to pick up steam. Junior golf (fifth through eighth graders) now has 90 kids participating, which has led to more numbers and experience for the high school golf team.

“Being able to teach the kids the game of golf and show them the rules and get them going before they get to high school really gives them a chance to succeed when they get to high school,” stated head coach Kasey Edgehouse. “I’m just excited about the season. We’re still pretty young, we still have a lot of juniors and sophomores.”

Emery has 20 athletes on the squad and brings back eight of its top 10 golfers from a season ago, including four of the six that went to state. “It’s exciting. This will be the best group effort since I’ve been here. We have seven or eight kids that can shoot in the 80s and a couple of them that can sneak into the high 70s.” Edgehouse emphasized, “For us as a team, that’s as good as it’s ever been.”

There is stiff competition in Region 12, comprising of Richfield, Carbon and Grand, who is up and coming. Emery is looking forward to the challenge and the fact that the players will be back on their home course (Millsite) this season.

“We’d love to get into the top one or two of the region,” Edgehouse continued. “We’re going to be solid, but we have a really hard region. The biggest goal we have is to get to state and make it to day two.”