Orangeville/South Carolina – Our beloved Grandma Rosie, Sylvania Rosellen Bowen passed away suddenly Thursday, January 7, 2021 in South Carolina. She was born December 30, 1949 in Elwood, Colorado to Sylvania Ann Davis and Don Bowen. She married George A. Heiniger they had five children together Ruelene (Gene) Wymer, Kim (Joanie) Heiniger, Malena Heiniger, Tori Heiniger, and Kenneth. Later she married James Ray Ceal.

Rosie lived life to the fullest and loved to do crafts more so loved to crochet, everyone knew her by the king size blankets she could crochet in just two days. She was also a lover of all animals and all animals loved her, especially her 20lb cat. Rosie had a smile and love for everyone. Her favorite place to be was with her kids, grandkids and family. Although she was everyone’s grandma/mama Rosie. She will be missed by all.

She is survived by James Ceal and her children. Siblings; Linda (Wade) Larson, and Berry Lott. 17 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. Numerous step brothers and sisters, as well as nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Sylvania Ann Davis, and Don Bowen, brother, Johnny Smalldridge and grandson Dillon Heiniger.

A celebration of life will occur when it is safe to travel and the family can safely be together again. If you have any memories of Rosie, please share them.