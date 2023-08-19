T-Mobile Named Business Spotlight for August

Lisa Mortenson, Carbon County Chamber of Commerce Board President (left) and Sam Loveland, T-Mobile Price Branch Manger (right).

T-Mobile was recognized as one of the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce’s business spotlights for the month of August. The recognition was presented at the chamber’s monthly luncheon on Thursday.

Sam Loveland of T-Mobile accepted the honor and took time to speak to those in attendance. He is a Carbon County native that returned to the area to manage the T-Mobile location in Price when it opened two years ago.

Before the local store opened, T-Mobile had between 5 and 7% of the market share, and Loveland said the company saw a great opportunity to bring more options to the rural community. That decision has served the company and residents well as T-Mobile has grown to 25 to 30% of the market share in just two years.

“It has been a great opportunity,” Loveland said.

The Price store offers well-known T-Mobile services as customers can activate wireless or prepaid services, purchase phones, tablets and accessories, and receive expert account and device troubleshooting.

Employees at the store can also assist customers with small business plans and services as well as connecting products for home, family and auto. Upgrading and trading in phones can be done at this location as well.

T-Mobile is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. The store is located at 830 East Main Street in front of Castle Country Hobby & Pawn. For more information on this T-Mobile location and its offerings, please click here.