Taking Action in Green River City Council

By Robin Hunt

The Green River City Council met for its regularly scheduled meeting, which is hosted monthly on every second Tuesday, on Sept. 8.

Consultants Brown & Caldwell reported to the council about Green River City’s water purification process. “The plant needs an additional tool added,” it was reported. “We recommend a GAC or Ozone unit.” They went on to describe the costs, life expectancy and results of each unit. The council will review the information and determine which unit to install.

A public hearing next took place to discuss phase 1 of the River Visioning Plan and the funding still required to move forward. The city has received grant funding for this project and will continue applying for more. For more information about the River Visioning Plan, visit www.greenriverutah.com.

The council then approved an interlocal agreement between Emery County and Green River City for the federal funding received from the CARES Act. This grant is for COVID-19 related expenses and impact. The motion was to pool city resources with Emery County’s resources to form a business grant program to benefit local businesses that have suffered through the pandemic. Business can then apply to receive funds. Mayor Travis Bacon stressed the support the city has received from the county commissioners on this matter.

The city’s event coordinator discussed plans for “Outlaw Days,” which are scheduled for Nov. 6 and 7. Event activities include cowboy poetry, shooting competitions, a horseshoe tournament, country concert and awards dinner.

The next Green River City Council meeting will be hosted on Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.