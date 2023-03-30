Taking Cottonwood Elementary Library to New Heights

By Julie Johansen

Cottonwood Elementary is excited to announce Mrs. Shawna Carroll, the school librarian, was awarded the 2023 Library Technology Enhancement Grant for $5,000.

This grant was used to purchase 11 new laptops for the school’s robotics program, STEAM Makers. This new technology will enhance the learning opportunities for students at Cottonwood Elementary. These laptops will be used to replace the outdated equipment in the portable laptop lab.

The faculty and staff at Cottonwood are grateful for the Utah State Library, the Institute of Museum and Library Services for providing this grant to support their students, and to Mrs. Carroll for the time and effort she puts in to apply for these grants and keep the program running.