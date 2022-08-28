Talent and Depth

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

All eyes will be on the cross country team as the season commences. The Lady Dinos took second in state last year and bring back a large group of returners, including Ambree Jones, Lindsie Fausett, Beverly Lancaster, Ada Bradford, Sophie Taylor and Ellie Hanson. In addition, they have welcomed in a standout freshman, Rozlyn Stowe, who ranked in the top five in the 800 meter and top 10 in the mile nationally in middle school.

Telisse Martak, head coach, explained what makes Stowe special. “Rozlyn Stowe is that same type of athlete as Garrett Marsing. She’s going to bring national attention to Carbon High,” Martak said. “She’s very humble, she is a workhorse. She has one gear and that’s fast and hard all the time… She cannot lose. That’s what I saw in Marsing as well. They have this mentality that they don’t lose. That’s the competitive advantage they have.” That is high praise to be compared to a Dino great that qualified for the olympic trials this past year, but it speaks to the talent Stowe possesses.

Martak is also excited about the improvement of her returners. “Ambree Jones looks really good and so does Lindsie Fausett,” explained Martak. The region title could come down to Canyon View and Carbon. The Dinos believe they have the depth to hold off the ascending Lady Spartans, but the Falcons could pose as a threat.

The boys also bring back a number of returners in what could be the deepest boys’ team in recent memory. “I am loaded on the boys’ side. Braxtin Ware is my number one returner,” said Martak. “Last year, I had a lot of depth, but this year, I have even more. There’s just a lot of new incoming freshman that are putting the heat on that back end [of varsity]. That 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 window, I think I’m going to rotate from race to race on the varsity lineup. That’s how deep that group is right there and that’s what I want. It’s just whoever’s on is on that day.”

Generally, the JV team races first, which Martak explained is an advantage because the varsity runners will know what time they have to beat to keep their varsity spots. In other words, a great time by a JV member “pushes the entire pack,” remarked Martak.

Finally, the Dinos are excited for the opportunity to travel to Boise, Idaho to compete in the prestigious Bob Firman Invitational. On top of that, Carbon will also host region at the Carbon Country Club in the final race before state. It is sure to be an entertaining season, one that the community will not want to miss.