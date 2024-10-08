Talent and Triumph: Carbon High School’s Homecoming Court

By Lanie Anderson

Carbon High School’s annual Homecoming Assembly was full of excitement, talent, and school spirit. Students, faculty, and family gathered to celebrate the crowning of the Homecoming King and Queen, while being treated to a showcase of performances by the incredible skills of the student body.

The 2024 assembly featured a unique range of talents, with students from various groups coming together. The talents on display ranged from musical performances to choreographed dancing, all reflecting the pride of Carbon High School.

The assembly’s musical highlights included standout performances by both the Homecoming King and Queen. Kael Morrison, crowned this year’s Homecoming King, delivered an electrifying performance alongside the Carbon High Drum Line, a group known for their high-energy. The drum line’s beats, combined with Morrison’s skill, left the crowd beaming with excitement.

Meanwhile, the Homecoming Queen, Lilee Larrabee, showcased her phenomenal vocal talent. Her solo performance captivated the audience, as her powerful voice filled the auditorium. Larrabee’s performance was a highlight of the assembly, as students and faculty alike cheered in admiration of her talent and stage presence.

The assembly also featured performances by the Carbon Cheer Team and the Carbon Drill Team, two groups vital to the school’s spirit. The Cheerleaders filled the room with high energy. The Drill Team, known for their precision, performed their hip-hop routine, which highlighted their teamwork and enthusiasm. Both teams left the audience buzzing with school pride and excitement.

In addition to the musical and dance performances, the art of public speaking also took center stage. Landrie Anderson delivered a monumental speech that reflected on her experience serving in life, the importance of community, and the powers of leadership. This speech added a personal and emotional touch to the assembly, giving the tradition greater depth.

The Carbon Drum Line kept the energy high with their performances. Their contagious energy helped keep the audience engaged and set the tone for a celebratory week ahead of Carbon.

After much anticipation, the moment everyone had been waiting for finally arrived. This year’s Homecoming King was none other than Kael Morrison, whose percussion talent had already shined earlier in the morning. In his court, Logan McEvoy and King Wells were also crowned. Lilee Larrabee, with her breathtaking vocal performance still fresh in everyone’s minds, was crowned Homecoming Queen. Her emotional and heartfelt reaction to the honor made the moment even more special. In her court, Auryn Heaton and Arriane Leander were also honored.