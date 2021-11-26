Tall Cop Warns of Loperamide Abuse

Jermaine Galloway, better known as the Tall Cop, recently made a visit to Carbon County to spread education on drugs and the way they are prevalent in today’s communities.

On Nov. 17, Galloway furthered his effort in spreading the education, stating that opioids continue to be one of the main trending drugs nationwide. Opioids remain readily available whether a person resides in a small or large community, though there is an alternative that works just like the opioids.

This drug is Loperamide, a non-prescription, over-the-counter, anti-diarrhea drug that comes in the form of a pill, tablet or liquid. It is mainly sought after and used for upset stomachs.

“What some don’t realize is the value that Loperamide can carry for those who might be abusing opioids, are going through opioid withdrawals or are attempting to avoid detection during a drug test,” shared Galloway. “Loperamide, in VERY high (dangerous) doses, works very similar to opioids in the body.”

When Loperamide is used in the dangerously high doses, it has been reported that it feels similar to heroin. Galloway explained that most Loperamide pills contain two milligrams each and abusers of the drug may use up to 150 pills to receive a similar high.

“Keep in mind that Loperamide is not expensive, is readily available and is sold at retail outlets in most cities, including very rural areas,” cautioned Galloway. “Furthermore, a person can purchase large amounts of this drug and it is not reported, monitored or tracked. Providing education for parents, communities and schools is essential since not many people realize that Loperamide can work similar to opioids.”

Galloway then stated that this trend has been popular for many years and that there are FDA warnings that date back to 2016 highlighting the dangers of Loperamide. This makes it a drug of concern that is being abused in many communities.

Galloway concluded by stating that training is key and “you can’t stop what you don’t know.”