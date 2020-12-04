Tammy Vea Named December Employee of the Month for Carbon County

The Carbon County Commissioners faced a lengthy agenda at their Wednesday evening meeting, kicking off the night with the awarding of December’s Employee of the Month.

This award was announced by Carbon County Human Resources Director Rose Barnes, who stated that the honor this month went to Tammy Vea of the Carbon County Senior Center. Barnes stated that this is a special nomination as the senior center is such a great and fun place to be. Vea was credited with being counted on whenever help is needed in the kitchen.

Carbon County Senior Citizen Center Director Robbie Jensen also spoke on Vea’s accomplishments, stating that she is always willing to pitch in wherever she may be needed.

“We’re very lucky to have her on our staff,” Jensen stated.

Vea thanked all, remarking that is it has been a rewarding experience professionally and personally. She continued, stating that she could not accomplish what she does without the team of people at the center.

Commission Chair Casey Hopes stated that, with COVID-19, it has been a difficult year for the center. He continued by explaining that is has been trying on the employees as they have had such limited contact with the seniors that they serve. Commissioner Hopes then stated that those at the center are doing a fantastic job and took time to not only thank Vea, but the rest of the staff at the center for their hard work.