Tanner Ori-Tamllos Named 2024’s International Days Citizen of the Year

Tanner Ori-Tamllos, who was born and raised in Price, has been named the 2024 International Days Parade Citizen of the Year.

She is the oldest of three children and had a picturesque childhood, growing up on a family farm. Tamllos was known as the neighborhood child that always visited family and friends, stopping by their homes to see if anyone was in need of help or just to have a chat.

She met her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Julian, while attending Carbon High School (CHS) in 2011. The two married in 2021 and welcomed their baby Mateo in 2023. Price City Events Coordinator Megan Marshall explained that Tamllos’s dream in life was to be a mother, which is something she now gets to enjoy as a stay-at-home mom, thanks to her hardworking husband.

“From a very young age, she had a way with people and a love for animals,” Marshall stated. “To this day, her family still says, if you need help with anything or need details on what is going on in our community, just ask Tanner.”

Tamllos makes a point to check on her family, friends and the members of the community following any sort of situation. Marshall stated that she loves Carbon County and shows her love for the community whenever she can. This was shown most recently, when she found an injured dog that was shot and left for dead up Consumers Road.

Tamllos quickly got the dog the medical attention it needed before raising funds to pay the veterinarian bills. Tamllos expressed her lasting gratitude toward the community for pulling together and assisting her in saving BluJay’s life, saying that there is no better place than Price and its people.

BluJay now resides with her cousins and their three children. He is alive and thriving in his new home and, without the community, this would not have been possible.

“This year, she is thanking her community for their generosity and nominations for this honor they have given her. Price is forever her home and a special place,” concluded Marshall. “Celebrating International Days and community events is even more special since she gets to spend it with her family, husband and most excitedly, her son.”