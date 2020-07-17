Taryn Bunderson Receives June Tourism Super Service Award

Carbon County Tourism Specialist Tina Henrie visited the Carbon County Commissioners during their Wednesday evening meeting to present the June Tourism Super Service Award to the well-deserved recipient.

Three Little Llamas, located on Helper’s Main Street, has quickly become known as the place to shop for children’s toys, clothing and more. Taryn Bunderson, owner of the establishment, was nominated to be the Super Service Award winner for a number of reasons. She was credited as working hard during the pandemic to accommodate all.

Bunderson custom-built and delivered Easter baskets, helping to ensure that holidays during the pandemic were happy and safe for the community. She also set up shopping appointments and was credited as with going above and beyond for customers.

“She is a rockstar that truly cares about small businesses and tourism in our area,” her nomination stated.

Bunderson graciously accepted the award and stated that she is always happy to help and hopes to continue. She expressed that she is ready to take all precautions necessary to keep the business going.

“I was beyond flattered to not only be nominated for this award, but also selected,” Bunderson said. “I know of several other small businesses in the community who have also been super accommodating and going above and beyond normal protocol during the pandemic. My goal is to always provide a unique shopping experience and amazing customer service to each and every one of our customers.”

Commissioner Casey Hopes concluded by expressing his appreciation for her efforts. “Thank you for being such a great representative of our community,” he said.