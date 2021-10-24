Tavaputs Ranch Receives Carbon Tourism Super Service Award

On Wednesday evening, Carbon County Tourism Specialist Tina Henrie visited the commissioners to announce the recipient of October’s Tourism Super Service Award.

This month, the honor went to Butch and Jeanie Jensen of Tavaputs Ranch. Henrie remarked that when she visited the ranch, she was greeted with warm smiles and a warm fire in the lodge. She recalled the stories that were told and the wonderful lunch that was prepared.

Henrie stated that though she personally nominated the Jensens, it is known that the nominations are voted on by the committee. She then said that she was very excited to present the award to Tavaputs Ranch.

The Jensens were unable to personally attend to receive the award due to weather. However, their daughter and grandchildren attended the commission meeting to accept the award of their behalf, with their daughter thanking everyone for the support.