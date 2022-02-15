Tax Relief Coming to Utah Residents

By Representative Carl Albrecht, District 70

Week Four of the General Session

We are officially more than halfway through the 2022 Legislative Session! Last week, the Legislature welcomed some special visitors and voted on important issues. Read below for a weekly recap!

Tax Cut

The House passed SB 59, Tax Amendments, which will provide tax relief for all Utah taxpayers. This $190 million tax cut includes three parts:

A reduction of the income tax rate from 4.95% to 4.85% (a total of $158 Million). A $16 million earned income tax credit that grants relief to the people who need it most. A $15 million Social Security tax cut, which raises the cap to qualify for the credit we passed last year.

Fallen Soldiers

Last week, we were privileged to honor the men and women who sacrificed their lives while serving our country. Our nation is a safer place because of these courageous heroes.

Thank You Teachers

We know the past two years have been especially straining for teachers. Not only have you adapted to virtual teaching and at-home learning, but you also faced teacher and staff shortages, which contributed to your already full plates. We admire your ability to step up during challenging times and go above and beyond to help our students succeed. Watch this thank you video to learn how the Legislature is working hard to support teachers at www.youtube.com/watch?v=bmKB_001u-A

#1 Economy in the Country

Just last week, U.S. News and World Report issued its economic rankings, measuring each state’s economic stability and potential. Utah secured the top spot overall with a population of about 3,206,000 people and a GDP of $193 Billion. Learn more at www.usnews.com/news/best-states/rankings/economy.

20th Anniversary of the Olympics

Feb. 8 marked the 20-year anniversary of the opening ceremonies for the 2002 Olympic Games in Salt Lake City. In appreciation of the Utah Olympic Legacy, the House passed HJR 12 to recognize the organizations involved in the 2002 Olympics Games and Paralympic Winter Games. The resolution also encourages continued efforts to maintain Olympic winter sports venues in our state.

Podcast

There are 98,482 kids in Utah in need of child care who do not have access to it. Representative Pulsipher joined us this week to discuss HB 15, Access to Child Care Amendments, which will help close the gap between need and capacity in our state. Listen today at Utah House of Representatives on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

North Sevier Students at the Capitol

North Sevier High School students Miguel Mayorga and Isabel Hallows joined me this week at the Utah Capitol for a few days to experience the General Session. I asked the students what they have learned from the short time they spent with me, and they said, “This experience has helped us understand how things are run on the Hill and how much you fight for rural Utah, and we truly appreciate that.”

Iron Leaders Academy

On Wednesday, myself and Rep. Shipp from Cedar City had the pleasure of welcoming the Iron County Leaders Academy to the Capitol. The academy provides opportunities for personal and professional growth for future leaders in Iron County. I was able to give them a tour of the House Chamber and talk to them about the roles of leadership I take on as a Representative. It was a wonderful experience to meet with the group and answer questions they have about the process.

Rural Educators Meeting

Each Thursday, I meet with rural educators to discuss legislation that impacts schools in rural Utah. One major topic we discussed last week is the amount of influence that teachers and parents should share when creating school curriculum.

Rodeo Champions Recognized in the Utah Legislature

Last Tuesday, I had the pleasure of introducing World Champion Cowboys Josh Frost and Kaycee Feild in the House. It was an honor for me to give them recognition in front of the Legislature for being accomplished world champions. I admire the work of Josh and Kaycee, what they stand for, and how they represented Utah at the National Finals Rodeo in December.

Energy Executives Meeting

In addition, I met with state energy leaders and representatives from the Intermountain Power Agency. We discussed concerns that they have about my bill HB215, Public Service Commission Amendments. We made substantial progress on solutions that make the bill acceptable to all parties.

Status of My Bills

HB46, SCR3: These bills passed the Legislature and are awaiting the Governor’s signature.

HB101 – Rural Coworking and Innovation Center Grant Program Amendments: Passed by the Senate and heading to the Governor for his signature.

HB168 – Preferences of Water Rights Amendments: Passed Senate Natural Resources Committee and was placed on the Senate calendar.

HB215 – Public Service Commission Amendments: Passed House Public Utilities Committee and placed on the House calendar. This bill will be amended and presented on the floor soon.

HB125, HB180 (3rd sub): These bills passed the House and were sent to the Senate for committee hearings.

Youth Directors for the Utah Rural Electric Cooperatives

I also had the pleasure of having the Youth Directors for the Utah Rural Electric Cooperatives up at the Capitol. I talked to them about the legislation I am pursuing to benefit rural Utah. I enjoyed having the next generation of leaders come and learn about the legislative process.

Polling Data for the Death Penalty and Daylight Savings

I would appreciate your feedback on the online survey. All responses will remain confidential and secure. Thank you in advance for your valuable insight. Your input will be used to ensure that I continue to meet your opinions. Complete the survey at www.questionpro.com/t/AUyG1ZrCoL. As of last week, 72% of respondents oppose eliminating the death penalty and 73% support eliminating the time change for daylight savings to stay on one time or the other.

I will be keeping you updated throughout the session on important issues that impact your local communities. Thank you.

You can contact me directly by email at carlalbrecht@le.utah.gov. You can also text or call me at (435) 979-6578. My intern is Curtis Sheets, a student at Utah State University Eastern. His email address is csheets@le.utah.gov and his telephone number is (385) 420-3096. I look forward to representing all the needs and interests of rural Utah.