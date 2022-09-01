Taylor and Ekker Duo Stand Tall

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

The Spartans were faced with two opponents on Tuesday as they played both South Sevier and Richfield on the courts. It was a tough day for Emery as the Spartans fell in each match 4-1. The bright spot on the team was first doubles partners, Aspen Taylor and Brooklyn Ekker, who went 2-0 on the day. They defeated the Rams 6-4, 6-3 and the Wildcats 6-3, 6-4.

The following match scores will first show the final against South Sevier and then Richfield. Tailynn Minchie lost in first singles 6-1, 6-3; 6-2, 6-4. Chloe Wagner had similar difficulty in second singles, falling 6-1, 6-1; 6-2, 6-2. In third singles, Cheyenne Bingham lost 6-1, 6-4 and 6-1, 6-1. While Addison Hougham and Acelyn Migliori did win a set in second doubles, they ultimately fell 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 and 6-0, 6-4.