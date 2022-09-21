Taylor and Ekker Stay Hot

ETV News Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

On Thursday, Emery headed east on the I-70 before dropping down into Moab and Blanding. The Spartans took advantage of the miles with two matches against Grand and San Juan. The Red Devils proved to be a tall task as Chloe Wagner (first singles), Tailynn Minchie (second singles) and Addison Hougham and Acelyn Migliori (second doubles) all lost. In the meantime, Cheyenne Bingham won in third singles (6-2, 7-5) as did first doubles partners Aspen Taylor and Brooklyn Ekker (6-4, 6-4). Grand, however, won the match 3-2.

Against San Juan, the Spartans put up a better fight. Bingham played in first singles and won a set, but ultimately fell 6-1, 3-6, 2-6. Then Wagner battled hard in second singles, but lost in the third set tiebreaker 7-5. Minchie succeeded with a 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 win in third singles as did Hougham and Migliori (7-5, 6-4) in second doubles. Taylor and Ekker remained hot with their 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 win over the Lady Broncos. Emery would win the match 3-2 over San Juan.