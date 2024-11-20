Teachers and Students Recognized at Emery High Assembly

By Julie Johansen

Two teachers were honored at Emery High Tuesday morning at a student body assembly. The first was Josh White, recognized by Mike Spencer from the Utah State Board of Education as the October Math Teacher of the Month. AJB Broadcasting also recognized Erik Nielsen as the recipient of their Apples for Teachers award. Nielsen is a math, physics and driver’s education teacher at Emery High.

The Girls Cross Country Team was recognized for placing second at State. Coach Nielsen commented that this was the first time in Emery High history that the Girl’s team has placed this high. The football team was also presented as winning second place at state.

Several students received their Academic Athletic certificates for winter 2024. The students in volleyball were Allison Johansen, Kali Jensen, Katelyn Nielson, and Maleeya Mecham. Hayden Christiansen was recognized for cross country, Acelyn Migliori and Tailynn Minchey in tennis and Porter Hurdsman and Ty Yost in football.

Those students interested in joining the Ski Club were encouraged to contact Mrs. Butler.