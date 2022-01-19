Teachers Approach Carbon School Board with Concerns

To begin the Carbon School Board meeting last week, a public comment was given to the board in regard to teachers feeling unsafe and vulnerable.

Castle Heights Elementary (CHE) fourth grade teacher Alyssa Labrum approached the podium, backed by many others, to speak on the situation of Cami Scow, a third grade teacher at CHE who is no longer assigned to her classroom and has not returned to the school.

The reason for Scow’s absence has not been disclosed. Superintendent Mika Salas commented at a later date that “Carbon School District Administration and the Carbon School Board will not make comments regarding personnel.”

Shylie Dickey, who weeks ago was a fourth grade teacher at CHE, has since been moved to third grade. Labrum stated the reason faculty was given for this abrupt move was “due to lower enrollment in fourth grade.”

Labrum then explained that eight classes of approximately 170 students have experienced a traumatic displacement due to this event, along with many teachers expressing that they are depleted and are unsure of their own careers.

“With that disruption, our school has been turned upside down,” said Labrum. “Our faculty feels very vulnerable about their own job security. Our job security is already in question by violent attacks by students, encouragement by social media and the loss of respect for educators in our profession. It is compounded by the specific situation in our district.”

The teachers are concerned that Scow was not supported by the district and wonder if she was given fair due process.

Labrum then closed her public comment with, “We are asking the school board to help the educators of Carbon School District to feel safe and secure, physically, emotionally, mentally and professionally moving forward with this situation.”