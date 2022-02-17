Team Leaders Needed for Hiking is My Therapy Charity Fundraiser Event

The Price City Health and Wellness Committee is looking for volunteers to be team leaders in the upcoming “Hiking is my Therapy” charity fundraiser event, which is slated for Monday, May 2 through Friday, Sept. 30.

The volunteer team leaders will play a key role in recruiting friends, family members, sports teams, church groups, coworkers and more in raising needed funds for charity. Responsibilities will include recruiting participants for the team by circulating the flyer, word of mouth and social media as well as deciding on a name for the team.

Responsibilities will also include choosing a local charity from the list that will be provided by Price City’s Health and Wellness Committee or a charity of one’s own choosing. Team leaders will collect and ensure the sign-up sheet with a disclaimer is signed and the registration fee is paid, as well s collect money for registration and hikes, order and deliver t-shirts to team members, and distribute and receive hike information via text, email or another avenue.

Hike information will include maps and pictures to reach the trailhead and land marker, a record of team member’s hikes on a trail log, pictures of team members with land markers and the creation of a picture collage for each trail.

Finally, team leaders will be expected to provide rewards, tips and fun facts during and at the end of the event. This could come in the form of a monthly gift card drawing, healthy recipes, fitness tips, fun facts and/or a grand prize drawing.

“This is one of the most important events for our community and we really can’t do it without your help,” the committee shared. Those that wish to volunteer as a team leader should contact Kathy Sherman at (435) 637-5010 or at kathys@priceutah.net by Friday, Feb. 25.