Teams Push Through Cold, Windy Day

ETV News Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

Moab is generally known for its warm weather, but Wednesday’s match provided anything but. Despite the cold, windy and rainy day, both the Spartans and Dinos improved their scores.

Carbon shot a 409 as a team led by Carley West with a 97. She was followed by Grace Simms (103), Savanna Rasmussen (104) and Paige Scovill (105). The Spartans also dropped their score to a 426 while Kimber Gilbert hit a 96. Claire Lindsey (107), Cheyenne Bingham (109) and Payton Wakefield (114) rounded off Emery’s top four.

“The girls still cut strokes from last week, so that’s great,” added Emery’s head coach Kasey Edgehouse when talking about the unfavorable conditions.

Richfield once more led the pack with a 367. Carbon came in second with Emery in third, Canyon View (538) in fourth and Grand (558) in fifth. The teams will next compete on March 28 in Richfield.