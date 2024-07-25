Teen Night at Huntington State Park

The Emery County Fair Teen Night is returning to the community and will take place on July 26 during Emery Telcom’s Kids Day at the Fair.

This summer, Teen Night is slated to take place at Huntington State Park. Hypno Hick will put on a special presentation for the youth during the event, under the pavilion. Following, the featured film will be “The Meg” on the big screen.

Teens that are planning on attending are encouraged to bring a life jacket, an inflatable device or a beach chair for maximum fun. Teen Night is available for those that are aged 13 years and older.