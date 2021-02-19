Teens Invited to Enter Zions Bank Video Contest

Press Release

Zions Bank is accepting submissions for its Lights, Camera, Save! video contest. Organized by the American Bankers Association Foundation, the national competition encourages teens to use video to communicate the value of sound money management.

“Lights, Camera, Save! gives Utah students an opportunity to harness their creativity, learn about using money wisely and communicate those lessons with their peers,” said Zions Bank president and CEO Scott Anderson.

To participate in the contest, students ages 13-18 may create a video, no longer than 30 seconds, on saving and using money wisely and submit a link to the video along with a completed entry form to Zions Bank by March 1.

Zions Bank will host the first round of judging and select a winner to compete on the national level for a prize up to $5,000. Videos will be judged on their quality, message, content and the criteria set forth by the contest’s official rules.

Following are some general guidelines:

Visit lightscamerasave.com to read the official contest rules and view winning videos from last year’s contest.

Limit your video’s length to a maximum of 30 seconds.

Make sure all the work is yours. Don’t use copyrighted material, including music, movies and books.

Get the permission of other people – including classmates and friends — featured in your video.

Keep brand logos and labels out of your video. Remove clothing labels, sports teams, car emblems, store logos and all other identifiers from your video.

Videos can be about any personal finance topic, from savings to budgeting to paying for college.

Entry packets may be requested by emailing Kallee Feuz at kallee.feuz@zionsbank.com. Completed entries are due March 1, 2021.

About Zions Bank

Zions Bank is Utah’s oldest financial institution and is the only local bank with a statewide distribution of branches, operating 97 full-service branches. Zions Bank also operates 26 branches in Idaho and Wyoming. In addition to offering a wide range of traditional banking services, Zions Bank is also a leader in small business lending and has ranked as the No. 1 lender of U.S. Small Business Administration 7(a) loans in Utah for the past 27 consecutive years. Founded in 1873, Zions Bank has been serving the communities of Utah for more than 145 years. Additional information is available at www.zionsbank.com. A division of Zions Bancorporation N.A., Member FDIC.