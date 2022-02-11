Templars Defend Home Court

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

At this point in the season, it is rare to have a non-region game on the schedule, but that is what took place in Manti on Wednesday night when the Dinos faced off with the Templars.

Manti started off hot and had its way with the Dinos all night. The Templars accumulated 42 points in each half, demonstrating consistency to score the ball. The Dinos, on the other hand, played well in the second half but struggled to get going. As a result, Manti won the contest 84-66.

Braxton Stevenson had an excellent game, scoring 22 points off of 11 attempts (9-11, 82%). Rylan Hart added another 13 points in the loss.

Carbon (9-10, 5-2) remains on the road on Friday to play Emery (6-13, 3-4) in the season finale. Tune in live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports to see it unfold.