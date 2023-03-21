Templars Invade Dino Courts *Photo Gallery*

The Dinos‘ first match back on the courts came on Friday against Manti. The Templars were prepared for the young Carbon core and won the match 4-1. The lone Dino that picked up the win was Cameron Jones. He came back in second singles to win a tight one, 6-7 (6-8), 6-3, 0-0 (11-9).

Nick Bryner (So.) fell in first singles 6-1, 7-5 while Dylan Black (Fr.) lost 6-0, 6-4. In first doubles, Dresden Miller (So.) and Memphis Howell (So.) were defeated 6-0, 6-0. Freshmen partners Judson Varner and Wyatt Sorenson also lost in second doubles 6-2, 6-2.

Carbon will now prepare for the Dino Invitational this weekend.