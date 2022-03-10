Templars Run Wild

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Dinos kicked off their season on Tuesday when Manti came to town. The visiting Templars were not phased by the cold weather, jumping out to a red-hot start with three goals in the first half. Carbon also found the back of the net, but trailed by two at the break.

In the second half, the Dinos tightened up their defense. They kept Manti from scoring again, but could not find enough offensive production to even the score. Carbon dropped the opener 3-2. Maxence Trikilis and Edwin Acosta-Sanchez each walked away with a goal for the Dinos.

Next up, Carbon (0-1) will head down to St. George this weekend for three games in three days.