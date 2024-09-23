Templars Score Eight Over Emery

The Emery Spartans soccer team hosted the third ranked team in 3A, the Manti Templars, on Thursday. Manti would come out strong, showing why they are among the best in 3A soccer, as they scored six goals in the first half.

Emery was unable to get on the board going into the second half. Manti would score two more times, holding the Lady Spartans scoreless throughout the match. The finals score would end with a 0-8 loss for the Emery team.

Next up they will see the North Sanpete Hawks on Sept. 24, followed by Juab, Richfield and they will end their season against Carbon on Oct. 3.