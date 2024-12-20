Templars Shut Down Carbon Offense

The Carbon Lady Dinos hosted the Manti Templars on Thursday night for their third region match of the season. Carbon was still seeking their first Region 12 win, coming off of losses against Juab and Richfield. The game did not start out as planned, as the Dinos were held to just four points in the first quarter, unable to really get anything going offensively in the first three quarters.

Carbon scored their game high of 13 points in the final quarter, but the damage had already been done. Manti would receive the region win on the road, 51-32. Jacie Jensen led the way for the Dinos with 12 points. She was followed by Bailey Curtis with six, Blyth Bradford with four, Bailey Johnson with three and Harley Hopes with three.

Carbon falls to 0-3 in the region and drops to 2-7 on the year. Looking to bounce back, the Lady Dinos will see some more teams throughout the weekend, against the South Sevier Rams and the Kanab Cowboys.