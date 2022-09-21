Templars Sprint Past Dinos

ETV News Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

Carbon was in Manti on Friday night for its first region game. Already up by a touchdown, the Templars went off in the second quarter with four more TDs. That gave Manti a 35-0 lead at the half. While Carbon would find some success on offense in the second half, it would not be enough as the Dinos fell 42-13.

Wyatt Falk went 16-25 and 166 yards with a touchdown for a QBR of 96.4, but Carbon could not get the ground game going. Manti held the Dinos to just 19 yards on the ground in 14 carries. Meanwhile, the Templars rushed for 165 yards on 25 carries while throwing for another 159 yards. Brax Tapia caught the lone touchdown pass while Jeremy Smith intercepted a pass in the end zone and took it 100 yards for the score. In addition, Chance Pendergrass continues to lead the team in tackles, adding eight more on the night. Aston Ferguson and Mason Vasquez each hauled in four passes for 57 and 55 yards respectively.

The Dinos (2-4, 0-1) will host Richfield (4-2, 0-1) on Friday. Catch all the action live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.