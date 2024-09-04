Templars Take Down Spartans

The Emery High tennis squad hosted the Manti Templars on Tuesday for a region matchup. The Lady Spartans were unsuccessful at getting a win and would fall to Manti, 5-0.

Dorian Price had a good match with a very competitive first set, ending with a loss at 7-7 (7-5). In set two, she had a dominant win over her opponent, 6-1. In the last set, Manti would get the win with the set ending at 6-4. Acelyn Migliori and TaiLynn Minchey also had a solid battle with the opposing team. Set one would end in a close 7-5, in favor of the Templars. Emery received the win in set two, finishing 6-4. The final set was another close one, with Manti getting the victory, 6-4.

Emery will be right back at it on Thursday, as they will travel to Cedar City to face the Canyon View Falcons. The Falcons are 0-4 in the region as both teams will be seeking their first team win of the season.