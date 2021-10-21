Tentative Budget Approvals for Emery County

By Julie Johansen

It is the time of year for county government to adopt a budget for the coming year. Brenda Tuttle, Emery County Clerk/Auditor, presented a tentative budget to the commissioners at their meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

Tuttle said that the county has essentially operated on the same budget for the past few years. The final budget is expected to be approved on Nov. 14 for 2022.

Jacob Sharp, director of the Castle Valley Special Service District, also discussed his tentative budget for the coming year. He explained that the district operates with three different budgets, including general, capital project funds and tax roll funds. These budgets are about $10,000 higher than last year. All tentative budgets were given commission approval.

Next, contracts for improvement at the county road shop were ratified. Southeast Fencing will be standing up the 600 feet of fence six feet high around the shop.

The other $20,050 contract is with Wall Contractors to repair the crumbled and broken concrete at the salt shed. The annual backhoe loader rental agreement at the road shop was also approved. This costs the county $8,400 per year for up to 300 hours with a $28 per hour overage fee. The sale of a used Rokon Trailbreaker motorcycle stored at the weed and mosquito building using the online surplus auction site was also approved.

Next, mobile home tax abatements were approved for citizens who are deceased or unable to be located. These abatements are all less than $100 each. Back tax parcels were transferred to new parcel numbers in order to help identify them and receive payment for them.

A memorandum of understanding between Emery County and the Utah Prosecution Council for the E-prosecutor Case Management Project was then approved. Emery County Attorney Mike Olsen explained that this will pay for a software program that will cover new, state-mandated stats for anyone prosecuted.

It was also announced that Emery County will receive $300,138 in PILT Funds. The commission agreed to put $100,000 into the fire district for new engines and such. The remaining $200,138 will be added to the San Rafael Special Service District to help with startup fees at research center.

Emery County also received a $20,000 FIG Trails Grant. This will be used to pay volunteers that use the county’s mini-X for trail upkeep and maintenance. Les Wilberg and Les Thompson, who have put in 75 hours of volunteer work since June, will receive these funds as limited duty workers. They will be paid $20 per hour for three years or until the money is gone.

These men were chosen based on their level of experience and service. The funds will be used on motorized trails only and will be directed by the tourism board and commissioners. Commissioner Kent Wilson stated that they feel this will enhance Emery County’s footprint on the desert, giving the county ownership and more protection from lawsuits. Over $200,000 has been invested in trails in Emery County.

Emery County is advertising and issuing an RFQ (Request for Qualifications) for an EMS Training Officer and an EMS Liaison/Consultant. This should help increase certification of EMS members and help garage leads. These people will be contract laborers and will be paid $500 per month.

Also at the meeting, the safety minute presentation was given by Sami Johnson from the attorney’s office. She gave advice for safety in the workplace and stated that most violence in the workplace happens after dark as someone is alone or walks to their vehicle. Suggestions for safety included being aware of surroundings, letting someone know where you are, arranging to work with a colleague or friend, working in a well lit area, not acting scared, or staying on the phone with someone.

The Safety Visa Gift Cards drawn were for Steve Jensen, John Staley, Nina Hayward, Tasha Barnett, Cody Norris and Maxine Fielder. Commissioner Lynn Sitterud thanked all employees for maintaining the accident-free work record.