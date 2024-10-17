Tentative Budgets for 2025 Approved by Emery County Commissioners

By Julie Johansen

Tentative budgets for both Emery County and The Castle Valley Special Service District were approved with no questions or comments from citizens during the Oct. 15 meeting.

With winter quickly approaching and the imminent time change, a safety minute presentation on Driving in the Dark was given by Cory Worwood, Weed and Mosquito Supervisor and seemed very appropriate. Worwood advised to keep windows clean, watch for animals, make sure headlights are working correctly, minimize the light inside the vehicle and be sure to use the white line when approaching headlights are blinding.

Emery County employees have worked 403 days with no accident and Visa Safety Gift Cards were drawn for Jacob Erickson, Jim Jennings, Presley Lovato, and Andy Wall.

Debra McKee, Outreach Manager from the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity, introduced herself to the commission and outlined her responsibilities in San Juan, Carbon, Emery and Grand counties. McKee spoke of grants available for government entities in rural Southeast Utah.

Four bids for rewriting the county’s General Plan were opened and accepted. They ranged in price from $86,000 to $18,000. The quote from Arrowhead Construction to finish remodeling the Recorder’s Office was also accepted. This bid for $25,000 was received last year. Approval was given to use a portion of remaining funds from COVID/ARPA in the amount of $350,000 for the Huntington Senior Citizen Center.

Commissioner Lynn Sitterud had also received a Community Impact Board, CIB, grant to match these funds. The Homeland Security grant in the amount of $122,604.98 for Emery County from the Department of Public Safety was accepted. The amendment to the agreement between Emery County and TurnKey Company for jail equipment was also approved.

Shelly Wright, Director of the Children’s Justice Center, requested permission to remodel the Children’s Justice Center in Castle Dale. She explained that with growth of use in the building, they would like to make the garage into a conferenced room. She explained that they could meet more efficiently with this space. The commission approved and stated their appreciation for their work. Sheriff Tyson Huntington also expressed his gratitude for their careful handling of difficult situations.

Scott Wolford and Jenna Draper from the Utah Inland Port Authority discussed the amendment to the Castle Valley Project Area to include multiple parcels owned by Wolverine Fuels, LLC, Fossil Rock Resources, LLC, and Hunter Prep Plant, LLC. They expressed the importance of the Research Center, mining companies and the benefits of being located in that area. They stated this would move much of the residential tax to these entities.

It was also noted that the Emery County Local Building Authority is considering including the Industrial Park Parcel in the Utah Inland Port Authority project area. The commissioners also approved an onsite Wellness Clinic for full time employees/elected officials to be provided by Dr. Shane Gagon.