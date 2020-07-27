Terry Shaw & The Gitdown Boys Return to Roots

On Thursday, Terry Shaw & The Gitdown Boys joined the summer concert series of Culture Connection, playing their Bluegrass tune. The talented Shaw played songs on his guitar, fiddle, mandolin and provided the lead vocals. The Gitdown Boys accompanied Shaw, entertaining all those watching live on Price City’s Facebook page.

A Night of Broadway is coming to Culture Connection on July 30. Music from all-time favorite Broadway performances such as “Les Miserables,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Grease,” “Wicked” and much, much more will be performed on stage. Local performing artists Angela Murray, Mary Peacock, Celeste Sorensen, Ryan Owens, Chalise Watson, Chris Winfree and Michelle Broadhead will be featured on the special night. As always, visit Price City’s Facebook page at 7 p.m. on Thursday to catch the action live.