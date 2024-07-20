Test Your TikTok Skills at “Lippin’ With the Stars”

The Emery County Fair Lip Sync Contest is back in 2024! Those that have honed their lip syncing skills with the aide of social media are now able to show off all they have perfected.

The contest is open to all ages, features no categories and contestants must lip sync to the entire song. No combining different songs or stopping songs early will be accepted. Each contestant will pick one song of their choice and then be given a second song to learn.

Songs and costumes must both be kept family-friendly and the contest will feature hundreds of dollars in prizes.

“Lippin’ With the Stars” will take place on Saturday, July 27 at 11:30 a.m. at the Castle Dale Fairgrounds. Register now at www.emerycountychamber.com. Hurry, space is limited!