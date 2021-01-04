TestUtah Brings Free COVID-19 Testing Clinic to Price

TestUtah, a new initiative that is sponsored through Silicon Slopes in partnership with state leaders and private corporations, has a goal to dramatically increase the rate of COVID-19 testing to ensure that Utahns have better access to testing.

With this goal in mind, it was announced that there will be a free COVID-19 testing clinic at the Walmart in Price today, Jan. 4 and tomorrow, Jan. 5. Anyone is able to visit and be tested for free.

Monday’s clinic will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesday’s clinic will be open from noon to 7 p.m.

Testing will also be available at the Southeast Utah Health Department in Castle Dale for Emery County residents. This testing will be offered on Wednesday, Jan. 6 and Thursday, Jan. 7.

Wednesday’s times will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday’s from noon to 7 p.m. There is an emphasis for those that may have symptoms, even mild. By visiting their website, individuals can assess, test and track their COVID-19 results.

Those that wish to learn more information and sign up may do so by clicking here.