Thank You | Jody and Anne Cox Family

The Jody and Anne Cox Family would like to express our deepest gratitude for the kindness and generosity of the people in Carbon and Emery Counties.

Our daughter, Charity, was hospitalized for several months and later passed away in February. Your fasting and prayers, emotional support, and financial contributions were greatly appreciated.

We offer our thanks for the wonderful flowers, cards, and many words of encouragement and consolation from so many of you. Our love for this community has only deepened and strengthened our resolve to pay forward the love we have been shown. Thank you again!

Sincerely,

Jody & Anne Cox Family