Thank You | The Anderson Family

THANK YOU

Maurice Anderson family of Ferron, Utah, would like to extend our deepest appreciation to the following people & organizations for going above & beyond when we recently faced the seriousness of Covid-19.

Ingrid Olsen PA-C & Kaylene Behling RN for coming to the house to test Melissa when she couldn’t get to the clinic. Dr. Lowell Morris PA-C & the Emery County Ambulance EMT’s for your compassion & professionalism while arranging our care when Covid-19 took a turn for the worst. The Castleview ICU & Med Surge nurses that provided our care when we were feeling isolated & afraid. Emery County Sheriff Greg Funk & his wife Jessica for all of your concern & support. Especially the mad dash to Salt Lake City to bring a suitcase with clothes & necessities for Melissa & Sweetie. Christie Bennett for rescuing us from Salt Lake City with very little advance notice. You’re Awesome Christie! Boyd’s Family Pharmacy for delivering our meds to us. All of the employees at Main Street Market for keeping us in groceries & yummy food that was delivered to our door! You All Rock! Marie Brophy, SEUHD Moab & Debra Hansen RN-PCM for all your concern, information & encouragement. Lastly, for all our many family & friends near & far, & the Ferron Community for all of their concern, meals brought, mail delivered, phone calls, text messages & prayers.

You Are All Way Awesome!

Thank You!

Maurice, Sweetie & Melissa Anderson