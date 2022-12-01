Thanksgiving Giveaway Provides for Families, Emery Caring for Kids

During November, ETV News partnered with Sutherlands for an opportunity to give back to the community by hosting a giveaway for Thanksgiving. The entailed provided Thanksgiving meals to families within Carbon and Emery counties free of cost.

Nominations began to be accepted on Oct. 26 until Nov. 9. Each nomination required the name of the person that was nominated, their contact number, which city they reside in and the reason they were being nominated.

Over 30 nominations were gathered in the two-week span. With the high participation in the giveaway, ETV News and Sutherlands were able to offer gift cards to participating grocery stores to six families along with one organization, Emery County Caring for Kids.

“Throughout the years, the community and its businesses have provided unwavering support in our mission to provide free, local news,” said Scottie Draper, ETV News Manager. “This was a small way that we could give back, and we can’t wait to help more families next year.”

This giveaway was a great success and we owe that to our sponsors. This giveaway would not have been possible without them. Additional sponsors included Magnuson Lumber, Gagon Family Medicine and Urgent Care Clinic, Castle Valley Supply, Price Pediatric Dental, Castleview Hospital, Market Express, Stewart’s Market, and Stephen and Pam Cha.

We appreciate our sponsors for partnering with us to help provide dinners for families within our community. We look forward to offering this to deserving families once again next year.