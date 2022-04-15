THCA, a Legal Cannabis Product, Increases in Popularity Nationwide

Officer Jermaine Galloway, also known as Tall Cop, recently chose to revisit a drug that he originally shared in September of 2020 based on what he has discovered in his scans. This drug is THCA, which is a product on the legal cannabis market that is mainly found in legal marijuana dispensaries. The Tall Cop shared that THCA has been increasing in popularity nationwide.

“The product is known as THCA Crystalline and is a form of marijuana that is known of the streets as ‘diamonds,’ ‘crystals’ or ‘Crystalline,'” Galloway stated.

He then explained that, visually, the drug does not compare to traditional cannabis but resembles the look of methamphetamine or cocaine. THCA resembles white crystals or a white powder-like substance.Those that have attended a Tall Cop training are aware that Galloway has been receiving training on this specific drug since 2017.

The traditional loose leaf, bud or herbal substance of cannabis does not resemble THCA, though at times flavorings from the plant, also known as terpenes, will be added to the THCA product. When they are added, the crystals develop a brown coloring.

“It can be easy to mistake this product as marijuana wax or dabs,” said Galloway. “THCA is a concentrated form of marijuana, but is not a traditional dab, although many users smoke THCA in a similar way to concentrates.”

From here, Galloway then stated that THCA turns into THC when heated. Upon being heated, the THC content consistently reaches 95-99% of the THC levels. The product may be smoked out of a bong or vaped. Some dispensaries in various states have been selling the product for over five years, Galloway concluded.